Maryland’s cannabis law carries child protections | READER COMMENTARY

I read Tim Weber’s recent commentary regarding cannabis edibles and the increased access children will have now that recreational cannabis is in effect (”Tim Weber: Legalization of marijuana and edibles has hidden dangers for our children,” July 15). I am a lifelong Carroll County resident and a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran. I have worked in the cannabis industry for over five years now and have seen the miracles this natural medication can bring. I am in recovery and haven’t touched a drop of alcohol since April 20, 2017. I have also gotten off of all my prescription medications with the introduction of cannabis.

As most of us know, the statewide vote for recreational cannabis passed back in the fall, and as of July 1, 2023, anyone over 21 with valid identification, driver’s license or passport can purchase cannabis. There are many types of ingestion methods with cannabis. Edible cannabis is a form many are using and getting relief and seeing its benefits. While the inhalation of cannabis will give you the most immediate effects, edible cannabis has its place, too. With any medication it’s all about education and personal experience. While dosages can vary greatly, all cannabis edibles must be clearly labeled with the number of milligrams per edible and per package. Cannabis is growing in popularity, and while access to children will increase, with education and responsibility we can reduce a lot of fear.

Cannabis has a psychoactive component to it like many other medications, and if we focus on the education, we can minimize adverse reactions. Every state is handling cannabis differently. Some states I agree with, and others I do not. While I think the Maryland Cannabis Administration has its issues, and it definitely has room to grow, they have put in place policies to keep edibles out of the hands of children. The writer is concerned about edible packaging where THC products are often in attractive packaging that might appeal to children. Bright colors, cartoon characters and packaging resembling popular candies or snacks blur the line between a child-friendly treat and a potentially harmful substance. This deliberate strategy by manufacturers undermines the efforts of parents and caregivers to keep dangerous substances out of the hands of children.

COMAR regulations 10.62.24.01/10.62.29.01/10.62.37.13, which can be viewed on the Maryland Cannabis Administration website, directly address Weber’s concerns. A few main points from the rules: A cannabis product shall not bear any resemblance to a commercially available candy, snack, baked good or beverage, or contain any statement, artwork or design that could reasonably mislead any person to believe that the package contains anything other than a cannabis finished product or contain any cartoon, color scheme, image, graphic or feature that might make the package attractive to children.

You can also see in the regulation that childproof packaging and tamper-proof packaging is required. I don’t drink, but my wife does, and when I went to buy her alcohol recently, I noticed so many alcohol labels using bright colors, cartoon characters and graphics. Most of the packaging you either open it like a soda can or it’s a twist off cap. Weber writes of the ”possible death” of children consuming cannabis. According to the National Safety Council, 98,268 people overdosed on heroin and fentanyl in 2021. While I know a large amount of cannabis may have not so pleasant effects and could bring health risks I have yet to find a legitimate source of someone “overdosing” on cannabis.

I care about this community and have seen the benefits cannabis has brought to so many especially our veteran population. Being a responsible consumer and keeping your cannabis out of reach of your children is very important. Also, it’s important to know the signs of intoxication if a child does consume accidentally. I can’t speak for what the cannabis market in the state is going to do in the future, but as of now, there are strict regulations from sales to packaging preventing children from getting into an adult’s cannabis product. I hope myself and other cannabis advocates will continue to educate and reduce some fear and stigma that surrounds cannabis. I am very happy everyone (over 21) now has access to this plant and hope people take the time to educate themselves on the benefits and risks.

— Rick Glass, Hampstead

