Marijuana requires a cautious approach | READER COMMENTARY

The deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is whitewashing the science of marijuana (”Marijuana’s therapeutic benefits are well documented,” Sept. 24). In his letter to the editor, he states that “humans have been consuming cannabis for therapeutic purposes for thousands of years.” Not today’s super powerful cannabis.
Today’s cannabis might be a GMO product that is greater than 10 times more powerful than even 40 years ago. With concentrates and “dabs,” these can be 50-to-80 times the concentration of THC than in the hippie days. Super concentrated marijuana is scientifically associated with psychosis, paranoia, increased anxiety and depression, especially in adolescents and young adults. Maryland teenagers, parents and voters are unaware of this in a year in which legislation is being drafted for a referendum for the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Kevin G. Becker, Sparks
