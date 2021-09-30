Marijuana requires a cautious approach | READER COMMENTARY

Today’s cannabis might be a GMO product that is greater than 10 times more powerful than even 40 years ago. With concentrates and “dabs,” these can be 50-to-80 times the concentration of THC than in the hippie days. Super concentrated marijuana is scientifically associated with psychosis, paranoia, increased anxiety and depression, especially in adolescents and young adults. Maryland teenagers, parents and voters are unaware of this in a year in which legislation is being drafted for a referendum for the legalization of recreational marijuana.