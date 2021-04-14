Marijuana, legal or not, carries adverse health effects | READER COMMENTARY

Marylanders’ health should be the priority, and marijuana can lead to significant harms to health, especially in youth. Marijuana has been demonstrated to harm people’s lung, heart and brain, and the possible neurological damage is especially detrimental for youth since their brain does not fully develop until 25 years old. Marijuana use by young people between the ages of 12 and 17 is higher in states where marijuana is legalized than elsewhere. Colorado observed a dramatic increase of marijuana use by all age groups after legalization.