Marijuana, legal or not, carries adverse health effects | READER COMMENTARY

Although there is logical rationale for the legalization of marijuana for recreational use (”Virginia and New York are among the latest states to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Why not Maryland?” April 12), Maryland residents still need to pay attention to its harmful effects.
Marylanders’ health should be the priority, and marijuana can lead to significant harms to health, especially in youth. Marijuana has been demonstrated to harm people’s lung, heart and brain, and the possible neurological damage is especially detrimental for youth since their brain does not fully develop until 25 years old. Marijuana use by young people between the ages of 12 and 17 is higher in states where marijuana is legalized than elsewhere. Colorado observed a dramatic increase of marijuana use by all age groups after legalization.
Legalization may also raise security issues. With legalization in Colorado, marijuana-related traffic deaths increased 62% and a sharp increase in marijuana-related charges were filed under the state’s Organized Crime Control Act. Health and security should be of the highest concern throughout the debate to legalize recreational marijuana in Maryland.
Yuxian Cui, Baltimore
The writer is a student at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
