After living in Maryland for over 20 years, I have come to expect the Democratically controlled state legislature consistently to make a mess of most decisions.
In the article ("Judge bars Maryland marijuana commission from issuing more licenses over concerns application process was flawed,“ Sept. 26), you discuss the continuing problems with the implementation of the process allowing Maryland citizens to obtain medical marijuana. As with most “reforms” managed by the state legislature, the two main interests of politicians are controlling citizens’ basic rights and maximizing the income to the government.
The issues discussed in your article that required the intervention of a court would not exist at all if the majority of the state’s elected politicians left decisions on basic principles, such as freedom of choice to use or not use a chemical (in this case marijuana, but this position applies to liquor and gambling control also), up to individual adults. The state needs to get out of our lives and allow all marijuana to be generally available, not just from state-licensed companies.
David Griggs, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.