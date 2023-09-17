Still no closure for Marcus Edwards and his family | READER COMMENTARY

Several hundred fellow students, faculty, friends and family of slain Morgan State University senior Marcus Edwards gathered at the Northeast Baltimore campus in September of 2016 for a candlelight vigil recalling Edwards as an upbeat scholar robbed of a promising future. File. (Kevin Rector/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Rector / Baltimore Sun)

Seven years ago on Sept. 19, 2016, a Morgan State University student named Marcus Edwards was stabbed to death on the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue at 10:30 p.m. (“Morgan State student killed in robbery near campus is remembered for his ‘great energy,’ ‘bright future,’” July 13, 2019).

Even though thousands of dollars were offered as a reward, no one has been considered a suspect or has been arrested. The church communities on that corner, Faith Presbyterian Church and St. Matthew Catholic Church, still remember and pray for Marcus and his family. We pray that one day the family will be able to come to closure and peace.

— Joe Muth, Baltimore

The writer is pastor emeritus of St. Matthew Church.

