Prayers for Marcus Edwards and his family

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 18, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Baltimore Police department trainees distribute fliers as they walk along Northbourne Road in 2016 canvassing the area near the 5400 block of Loch Raven Blvd where Morgan State student Marcus Edwards, 21, was stabbed and later died from his wounds. File. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)

Thursday, Sept. 19, is the third anniversary of the unsolved murder of Marcus Edwards, a student from Morgan State University (“After student’s death, Morgan State pushes for expanded policing, secure housing and a summit on crime,” Aug. 1).

He was stabbed to death on the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue at 10 p.m. on a Monday night in 2016. No one has been arrested for this murder.

This happened on the street between St. Matthew Catholic Church and Faith Presbyterian Church. Both of these faith communities pray for Marcus and his family, the Morgan community and Baltimore. We have not forgotten Marcus. One unsolved murder in this city is one too many.

Fr. Joe Muth, Baltimore

The writer is pastor of St. Mathew Catholic Church.

