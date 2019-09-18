Prayers for Marcus Edwards and his family

Thursday, Sept. 19, is the third anniversary of the unsolved murder of Marcus Edwards, a student from Morgan State University (“After student’s death, Morgan State pushes for expanded policing, secure housing and a summit on crime,” Aug. 1).
He was stabbed to death on the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Woodbourne Avenue at 10 p.m. on a Monday night in 2016. No one has been arrested for this murder.
This happened on the street between St. Matthew Catholic Church and Faith Presbyterian Church. Both of these faith communities pray for Marcus and his family, the Morgan community and Baltimore. We have not forgotten Marcus. One unsolved murder in this city is one too many.
Fr. Joe Muth, Baltimore
The writer is pastor of St. Mathew Catholic Church.
