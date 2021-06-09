Manchin is wrong to ignore basic rights of Americans | READER COMMENTARY

The For the People Act is a serious effort to make every voter equal and to make government serve the people better. It would ban gerrymandering and dark money in federal elections. It would allow candidates who don’t know millionaires to successfully run for Congress. And it would make it easier to vote while protecting the security of elections. This bill must pass because it enforces the Constitutional principle of equality before the law at a time when that principle is in peril. We are now called upon again to enforce the post-Civil-War equality amendments through statute or revert to a racialized, two-tier system of citizenship.