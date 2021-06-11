Jensen’s attacks on Manchin miss the mark | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen’s recent commentary (”Manchin isn’t a statesman; he’s a fool,” June 8) characterizes U.S. Sen Joe Manchin as “sad,” “pitiful” and “miserably failed” because he won’t vote in favor of the “For the People Act” or the elimination of the filibuster. Using personal attacks to strengthen one’s position does not always hide the facts. While there are many likable components to the “For the People Act,” Mr. Jensen fails to mention that this legislation sets federal standards for the way states administer elections, which contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s clause allowing states to craft election law. Major reform efforts to election law should and do occur state by state.