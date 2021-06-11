xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Jensen’s attacks on Manchin miss the mark | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 11, 2021 12:14 PM
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)
Peter Jensen’s recent commentary (”Manchin isn’t a statesman; he’s a fool,” June 8) characterizes U.S. Sen Joe Manchin as “sad,” “pitiful” and “miserably failed” because he won’t vote in favor of the “For the People Act” or the elimination of the filibuster. Using personal attacks to strengthen one’s position does not always hide the facts. While there are many likable components to the “For the People Act,” Mr. Jensen fails to mention that this legislation sets federal standards for the way states administer elections, which contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s clause allowing states to craft election law. Major reform efforts to election law should and do occur state by state.

Mr. Jensen’s concern about Jim Crow laws being passed is overstated. There are no literacy tests, poll taxes or all-white primaries in Black communities that would suppress voting of African Americans. New voting laws have all but eliminated the horror of Jim Crow.

He calls preserving the filibuster “nonsense,” yet in 2020 Democrats used the filibuster more than 300 times while Republicans used it only once (Republicans held the Senate and the White House in 2020). In addition, in 2005, it was Sen. Joe Biden who led the argument against elimination of the filibuster.

I’m guessing Mr. Jensen will modify his viewpoint on the above topics if the Republicans take back the Senate and the House as projected in 2022. I look forward to reading his commentary then.

Steven Lasover, Towson

