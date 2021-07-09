With Joe Manchin, it’s time for hardball tactics | READER COMMENTARY

The new voting rights legislation, the For the People Act of 2021, will never get passed until the filibuster is modified or removed entirely. And U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has made it clear that he’s not willing to consider either of those possibilities, even reverting to the old fashioned filibuster where a senator has to remain speaking for hours on end. So I think it’s time for President Joe Biden to channel some of President Lyndon Johnson’s techniques to help convince Senator Manchin to change his mind (”Manchin is wrong to ignore basic rights of Americans,” June 9).