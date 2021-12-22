xml:space="preserve">
Joe Manchin is a hero | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 22, 2021 9:58 AM
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a caucus lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 17, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press).
Wow, a Democratic U.S. senator with a real concern for America and not just another liberal rubber stamp to spend on corrupt kickback programs that only benefit blue state politicians like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the swamp they live in.

Thank you, Sen. Joe Manchin, for having courage, backbone and a real love for America (”Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he won’t support President Biden’s $2 trillion bill,” Dec. 19).

Carol Nelson, Baltimore

