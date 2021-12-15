A fond tribute from a man to his departed dog | READER COMMENTARY

I was so moved by the recent commentary by Thomas Dotstry, a retired U.S. Navy submarine officer, revealing his unexpected grief over his dying dog, Dan (”In the Navy, I buried my emotions to protect myself and others; my dog, in his last days, helped me recover them,” Dec. 10).
Animals have the unique quality to touch the soft core of us, we who so often need to submerge our human emotions to get through the day, the year, the career. Empathy can begin with loving and grieving our pets who instinctively make us the centers of their universe and, hopefully, that empathy can spread to people and especially to ourselves.
I wish Mr. Dotstry well on his journey to experience his true feelings after his sacrifice of denying them for so long.
Joan Lancaster, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.