Unfortunately, our ability to provide that care, particularly for mothers giving birth, is now at risk, due to a sharp increase in the cost of medical liability insurance. As of Jan. 1, the liability insurance premiums for the Johns Hopkins Health System increased by an astounding $40 million annually. And in our fiscal year 2021, our insurance costs will jump to $151 million. The problem is that because of the rise in malpractice judgments in the state, insurers see the state’s liability climate as unsustainable. Other Maryland hospitals that provide obstetric care face the same challenges.