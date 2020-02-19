In a recent misguided op-ed (“Maryland has no medical malpractice crisis,” Feb. 11), attorney Ellen Flynn attacks the Infant Lifetime Care Trust by asserting that it would increase rates for “everyone who pays health insurance premiums and by taxpayers who pay for Medicaid and Medicare.” What she conveniently ignores is that under Maryland’s medical rate-setting system the cost of malpractice judgments is already borne by Maryland’s taxpayers. With every new judgment, hospital insurance costs go up. When that happens, medical care becomes more expensive and rates are adjusted to partially offset the higher cost of care.