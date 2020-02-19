In a recent misguided op-ed (“Maryland has no medical malpractice crisis,” Feb. 11), attorney Ellen Flynn attacks the Infant Lifetime Care Trust by asserting that it would increase rates for “everyone who pays health insurance premiums and by taxpayers who pay for Medicaid and Medicare.” What she conveniently ignores is that under Maryland’s medical rate-setting system the cost of malpractice judgments is already borne by Maryland’s taxpayers. With every new judgment, hospital insurance costs go up. When that happens, medical care becomes more expensive and rates are adjusted to partially offset the higher cost of care.
Arbitrary awards have shaken the hospital insurance market with major insurers exiting Maryland and others dramatically raising rates. Now, hospitals face difficult choices about what programs and services they can — and can’t — afford to offer.
This doesn’t make sense for anyone except the trial lawyers. Plaintiffs lawyers, who typically take about 40% of the total amount awarded to their clients in such cases, want to keep the status quo which represents a tremendous transfer of wealth from taxpayers to law firms.
All Marylanders should embrace common-sense medical liability reform like the Infant Lifetime Care Trust. Under the plan, infants with birth injuries would receive their care, directed by their own physicians, fully covered for life. And Maryland’s Medicaid system would no longer be responsible for paying the cost of their medical care.
Gene M. Ransom III, Baltimore
The writer is CEO of MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.