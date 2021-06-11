How about using ‘Male/Female’ as a harbor landmark? | READER COMMENTARY

Consider moving the “Male/Female” statue to the harbor to serve as a visible welcoming feature much as the Colossus of Rhodes (”Who should decide the fate of Baltimore’s oft-reviled 51-foot-tall, ‘Male/Female’ statue?” June 8).
It would welcome mariners, and, if placed near Fort Carroll in the Patapsco River, could be featured as a turning point for harbor boat tours, much as the little-known buoy marking the place where Francis Scott Key wrote the Star-Spangled Banner.
Make it a welcoming figure visible from Key Bridge, the Canton shoreline, Fort McHenry and all traversing the waterways.
Marty Azola, Baltimore
