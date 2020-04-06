Trump’s irresponsible endorsement of malaria drug for coronavirus treatment boils the blood | READER COMMENTARY

There have been no completed scientific controlled studies for the efficacy of the drug hydroxychloroquine as an effective preventive medication for COVID-19 (“Fact check: Trump pitches unapproved drug for coronavirus,” April 5). Yet President Donald Trump continues to tout it and has suggested that he might even take it himself.
As an autoimmune patient myself (fortunately, not dependent on hydroxychloroquine), I have seen the suffering of patients with diseases that depend on this medicine. As other writers to this paper have elaborated, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis can cause tremendous pain and totally restrict daily activities. And then these diseases, uncontrolled, can attack major organs.
Now, there is already a severe shortage of hydroxychloroquine in the United States and long-term patients cannot get their supply. I am beyond angry over our leader’s promoting the drug before scientifically controlled studies are released. Surely, the proven needs of patients already severely suffering should come before healthy people relying on thinly-studied unproven reports. It is unconscionable!
Fran Holman, Towson
