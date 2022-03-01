Baseball lockout will produce no winners | READER COMMENTARY

Major League Baseball is suffering through another round of interminable collective bargaining with the players union. Saturday Feb. 26 was the 87th day of MLB’s first work stoppage since 1995 (”MLB reaches its deadline to save Opening Day as the lockout standoff continues,” Feb. 28).
I was one of the lawyers who represented the clubs during that work stoppage in 1995. I represented the Orioles. Rob Manfred, now baseball commissioner, represented one of the other clubs. To settle the strike today, both sides have to acknowledge, as both I and Mr. Manfred pleaded to the union representatives then, there are no winners.
Our urging was unsuccessful then, and the strike continued until, fortunately, it was ended but not until a court order was issued by Sonia Sotomayor. Yes, that Sonia Sotomayor, then a U.S. District Court judge in New York, now an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The parties do not have her today to get them out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.
So, if there is going to be baseball in 2022, they had better find a way to end this strike and give pandemic weary fans what they badly need — baseball.
Edward J. Gutman, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.