Voting too early runs the risk of wasting your vote | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. elections generally assume that all voters have access to the same information to use to make their ballot choices. Allowing votes over a two-month period before the Nov. 3 election potentially creates the opportunity to have large numbers of voters casting their votes based on erroneous or changed information. This problem was observed in some of the state Democratic primaries, when candidates dropped out between the time voting started and the date of the primary. Those voters who had cast ballots for the former candidates did not have an opportunity to vote for a current candidate.