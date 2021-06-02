Instead of eating bugs, how about de-bugging our mail? | READER COMMENTARY

It was so nice to see Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. at Oregon Ridge Nature Center eating cicadas (”The cicadas are here. So, of course we had to taste them with Old Bay,” May 28).
I would have been much happier if had chosen the Dundalk post office, where he might have tried to get our mail delivered, for his photo op. It has been eight days since our last mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service but, hey, it is good to know that the cicadas “taste like shrimp.”
What a comforting feeling. Thanks, Johnny O.
Anna Wilkinson, Dundalk
