Send National Guard to the Post Office | READER COMMENTARY

To quote Dan Rodricks, “nobody asked me but...” I think the National Guard should be deployed temporarily to get the mail backlog cleared out (”Mail delays abound in Baltimore as postal service bemoans historic volumes of holiday mail,” Dec. 19).
The Guard is always at the ready for other national emergencies such as hurricane or tornado relief, erecting COVID-19 beds, and civil defense. Well, I think that this current U.S. Postal Service situation certainly qualifies as a national disaster.
With this virus, we have all made sacrifices, but not to be receiving prescription medications when needed is a dire health issue that needs to be addressed immediately. Long-term “fixes” to the postal system can wait until into the New Year. Let’s get the backlog cleared up first.
Kitty Deimel, Baltimore
