Mail-in ballot ordeal just gets worse and worse | READER COMMENTARY

This story, “Maryland ballot vendor abruptly quits as printing was to get underway; state signs deal with new firm” (Sept. 11), is incredible. Is there seriously no vendor in Maryland who can print ballots? Shouldn’t supporting local business be a priority for all state agencies?
The first vendor from Minnesota pulls out then they find another vendor — from Minnesota. As I was reading, I’m thinking surely they don’t mail them from Minnesota, but there it is at the end. Yup, and they were surprised that they were late last time. I am shaking my head.
At least the new vendor is shipping them to Maryland and getting them in the mail here. The numbers also don’t make sense. There are 15 million ballots for a state of about 6 million people? I guess this is mail-in ballots plus in-person ballots, but still? I am not against mail-in ballots — I plan on taking that option — but how can anyone be confident in the system based on this article?
Wayne Evans, Pasadena
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.