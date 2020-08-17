xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hogan needs to change his mind and mail out ballots | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2020 10:34 AM
Maryland conducted its first large-scale test of voting by mail, because of the public health threat from the coronavirus, during the April 28 special general election in the 7th Congressional District. The June statewide primary was also conducted primarily by mail.
I have just completed an online application request for a ballot for the 2020 presidential election in November (”Worried about voting in the November election? We are, too; here’s how to request a Maryland mail-in ballot today,” Aug. 6).

After having done so, there is no question in my mind that this process will impede many people from voting. I urge Gov. Larry Hogan to reconsider and mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in Maryland.

James L. Pierce, Towson

