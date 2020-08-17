Hogan needs to change his mind and mail out ballots | READER COMMENTARY

I have just completed an online application request for a ballot for the 2020 presidential election in November (”Worried about voting in the November election? We are, too; here’s how to request a Maryland mail-in ballot today,” Aug. 6).
After having done so, there is no question in my mind that this process will impede many people from voting. I urge Gov. Larry Hogan to reconsider and mail absentee ballots to every registered voter in Maryland.
James L. Pierce, Towson
