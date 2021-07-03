Maglev is the better investment in the future | READER COMMENTARY

The letter’s other failure is in not comparing the speed of service. The Acela is a great train, but it is still far slower than the high-speed systems in other countries. Its top speed (160 miles per hour for the replacement trains) is not bad, but even with the $9 billion in upgrades to track and the hundreds of millions in replacement trains it will not run at its top speed for most of the route because of limitations in the track alignment. Is the reader proposing that we spend billions more to acquire new property to allow the track to be straightened and rebuilt to allow the train to reach its top speed along the Northeast corridor? And still result in a system that is half the speed of maglev?