Maglev is the better investment in the future | READER COMMENTARY

The recent letter to the editor approving of Baltimore’s rejection of maglev compares apples to oranges to support his opinion (”Baltimore correct to reject maglev train,” June 25). Alan Shecter of Towson compares the cost of renovating the Penn Station ($400 million) to the cost of building a new maglev line complete with stations. The reader doesn’t discuss the $4 billion for constructing new tunnels for the Amtrak line from Penn Station to Washington, D.C. Nor does he talk about the planned $5 billion in upgrades to Union Station. No mention, too, of the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent to replace the Acela trains and the potential for hundreds of millions more to replace the slower trains running between Baltimore and D.C. today.
The letter’s other failure is in not comparing the speed of service. The Acela is a great train, but it is still far slower than the high-speed systems in other countries. Its top speed (160 miles per hour for the replacement trains) is not bad, but even with the $9 billion in upgrades to track and the hundreds of millions in replacement trains it will not run at its top speed for most of the route because of limitations in the track alignment. Is the reader proposing that we spend billions more to acquire new property to allow the track to be straightened and rebuilt to allow the train to reach its top speed along the Northeast corridor? And still result in a system that is half the speed of maglev?
The United States has an opportunity. We can spend billions upon billions trying to make a train system built before the Civil War a little bit better. Or we can accept that the system is a nice local commuter route and start building a new system with speeds that are far faster, more convenient and not polluting. If this was expanded along the entire Northeast we could solve issues with overcrowded airports and polluting jets since maglev would be faster than jets for many trips.
It is our choice: Baltimore can be the site of another revolution in travel. Just like the 1830s when we built the first commercial railroad and later, when Washington became the site of its successor, the commercial airport. Or we can settle for shaving a few minutes off the travel times from the 1930s and spending the same amount of money for a second-rate system. I don’t think this is a hard decision.
William Hettchen, Ellicott City
