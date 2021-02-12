Better to invest in MARC than maglev | READER COMMENTARY

In Japan and China (and Europe), most people do not arrive at an intercity rail terminal by car, their systems are well-enough developed so people transfer smoothly from one transit resource to another. A savings of some minutes terminal-to-terminal (at a far higher ticket cost) will be more than cancelled by the traffic jams and lack of coordination of our systems. For example, the Hopkins report on which the editorial relies assumes that riders will pay separate fares for the local connections at each end of the journey. I think there is a real danger that important decisions will be made by people who do not use transit, have not investigated it independently in the U.S. or other nations and who will be too easily dazzled by utopian visions.