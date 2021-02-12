Better to invest in MARC than maglev | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent editorial advocating maglev technology as a potential major benefit for Baltimore is very unfortunate (”What do you call a 311-mph train serving Baltimore? Transformative,” Feb. 9). The Biden administration comes to power with strong support from Democrats but a weak (although real) hold on the levers of government. Recent experience, especially in Maryland, shows how difficult it is to solve mobility and congestion problems by emphasizing only highway expansion and improvement. It is important that specific, realistic progress be made specific in the next several months.
Rail transit (which by definition does not interfere with highway travel) has been a higher priority in most advanced countries. For most of its 50-year existence, Amtrak’s main goal has been to survive with only isolated opportunities to develop routes and improvements. Those exceptional situations come primarily from local citizen initiatives rather than some central vision, as President Dwight Eisenhower had with the interstate highway system.
The United States does not have the experienced, successful transportation resources that exist in many other countries. This is why I think The Sun’s advocacy of maglev rail is unfortunate. Maglev exists only in a handful of cities, largely in Asia, almost all routes far shorter than between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. They also form part of an existing, developed infrastructure. I can believe that new technology might cut 25 minutes from rail time (although MARC could be made much more effective for less money by improving the Baltimore tunnel and adding extra tracks, the latter of which is now envisioned in Virginia’s plans for commuter and intercity rail).
In Japan and China (and Europe), most people do not arrive at an intercity rail terminal by car, their systems are well-enough developed so people transfer smoothly from one transit resource to another. A savings of some minutes terminal-to-terminal (at a far higher ticket cost) will be more than cancelled by the traffic jams and lack of coordination of our systems. For example, the Hopkins report on which the editorial relies assumes that riders will pay separate fares for the local connections at each end of the journey. I think there is a real danger that important decisions will be made by people who do not use transit, have not investigated it independently in the U.S. or other nations and who will be too easily dazzled by utopian visions.
Europe and Asia offer abundant successful systems for us to follow, but none consider the U.S. at the vanguard of transportation infrastructure.
David Drasin, Columbia
