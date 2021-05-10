Acela makes far more sense than maglev | READER COMMENTARY

Overwhelmingly, those rail patrons are not businesspeople. Watch the boarding and exiting patrons at Penn Station — any day and every day — and you will see a very large majority of passengers traveling for fun, for family visits and for personal reasons having nothing to do with downtown businesses. These are mostly folks who live outside of the city, who might spend a few extra dollars for the Acela to save 50 minutes getting to New York, but they are very unlikely to part with a twice-the-price maglev ticket to save an additional 45 minutes en route. A survey of passengers, why they are traveling and where they live, would prove my view.