Baltimore correct to reject maglev train | READER COMMENTARY

It’s a relief to know that common sense has prevailed over slick commercial salesmanship now that Baltimore has officially rejected the magnetic levitation train (”Baltimore City recommends against building proposed $10 billion high-speed Maglev train to Washington,” June 23).
The enormous cost, the environmental destructiveness, the upheaval of city residents and the financial unsustainability of the Northeast Maglev idea made the “No Build Alternative” an obvious decision. May this rejection withstand any appeals to the contrary.
Far more efficient, (and better for Baltimore), is the current enhancing of comfort and high speed of Acela trains at Penn Station where a $400 million neighborhood redevelopment plan is now underway.
Alan Shecter, Towson
