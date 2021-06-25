xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore correct to reject maglev train | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 25, 2021 12:23 PM
The maglev train passes along its track near an exhibition center in Yamanashi, Japan, about two hours from Tokyo. (Richard Colombo/Baltimore Sun).
It’s a relief to know that common sense has prevailed over slick commercial salesmanship now that Baltimore has officially rejected the magnetic levitation train (”Baltimore City recommends against building proposed $10 billion high-speed Maglev train to Washington,” June 23).

The enormous cost, the environmental destructiveness, the upheaval of city residents and the financial unsustainability of the Northeast Maglev idea made the “No Build Alternative” an obvious decision. May this rejection withstand any appeals to the contrary.

Far more efficient, (and better for Baltimore), is the current enhancing of comfort and high speed of Acela trains at Penn Station where a $400 million neighborhood redevelopment plan is now underway.

Alan Shecter, Towson

