My, don’t those guys in Severn have big guns | READER COMMENTARY

My heart went pitty-pat and a small sigh escaped my lips as I gazed upon the photograph of those two studly men walking their very large dog and carrying their oh-so-big guns in Severn (”Forming ‘well-regulated militia’ is goal of armed neighborhood walks, Severn man says,” May 22).
My, but they were fine specimens of macho men as they displayed their manliness for all to see. The only thing missing was some oiled biceps.
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
