My, don’t those guys in Severn have big guns | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

J'Den McAdory (right) carries a Radical Firearms RF15 rifle and Michal Deangelo Billups (left), with his dog "General" carries a Remington 870, as they walk down the sidewalk of their Severn neighborhood. Billups joined McAdory in support of his protest against gun safety legislation signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore. May 22, 2023. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

My heart went pitty-pat and a small sigh escaped my lips as I gazed upon the photograph of those two studly men walking their very large dog and carrying their oh-so-big guns in Severn (”Forming ‘well-regulated militia’ is goal of armed neighborhood walks, Severn man says,” May 22).

My, but they were fine specimens of macho men as they displayed their manliness for all to see. The only thing missing was some oiled biceps.

Advertisement

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.