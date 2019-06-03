Resist the machine! Let humans run checkouts

I not only refuse to use retail self check-out (“The future of work: Being a cashier is Maryland’s most common occupation, but it’s likely vanishing,” May 30), but also medical office self check-in (Johns Hopkins Hospital, I'm talking to you). When asked why, I say "because it will kill your job." Some get it, some shrug, some say I won't be seen without punching my info into the machine.

Resist! Just say no!

Donna Beth Joy Shapiro, Baltimore City

