Hogan’s blanket pardon for lynching victims a mistake | READER COMMENTARY

Last Saturday, Gov. Larry Hogan made history by issuing a pardon to 34 Black Marylanders who were lynched in our state (”Gov. Hogan grants posthumous pardons to 34 Maryland lynching victims, including 15-year-old Howard Cooper,” May 8). While some people see this as “being woke,” I believe this action is disrespectful and lacks understanding of the complex and complicated issues of race and history in our society.
The definition of pardon is “the action of forgiving or being forgiven for an error or offense.” What do these 34 people have to be forgiven for? Being Black in a country which considered them 3/5ths of a person? For being considered someone’s property? For being in the wrong place at the wrong time? For getting convicted of crimes they did not commit?
Sorry, this does not cut it, Governor Hogan. It is completely tone deaf and insulting. Meaningless gestures such as giving a pardon to people who committed no crime gives the wrong message of “establishing justice,” when the outcome of justice in Baltimore is the opposite, with thousands of Black Marylanders killed since 2015 and a public school system that finds new and unique ways of providing a national model of academic mismanagement.
This is an example of critical race theory — using flowery language to make some people feel better about the past and themselves, while not solving one real problem facing Black Americans today.
Perhaps, Mr. Hogan should have instead pardoned the Baltimore City Public School System for failing two generations of Black children.
Tony Campbell, Towson
The writer was the 2018 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Maryland.
