Plan for better public transit along York Road | READER COMMENTARY

It is encouraging to read about the work done on our behalf by the Maryland Department of Transportation planners (”Baltimore County residents push back against transit proposals to speed riders between downtown Baltimore and Lutherville,” Dec. 16). Our growing communities change. It is disingenuous to think that nothing evolves and what worked even 10 years ago will still work in the next 10 or 20.

The public transportation improvements delineated in the North-South Corridor Study will facilitate more people living in the Lutherville-Timonium area who support local businesses and enjoy the wonderful amenities in the area. There are many instances that benefit from an enhanced public transportation network: It will enable more neighbors to age in place and go to the movies or dinner with friends when they are no longer able to drive, and it will relieve parents from multitasking needing to drive their non-driving teens to their multiple after-school activities.

Let’s not also forget that this is a zero sum game as more people in public transportation means fewer cars on the streets. The staunch opposition of even thinking about any change to the area (as The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board well detailed in “Will Baltimore County embrace a new generation of mixed-use town centers?” Dec. 12) does not let them see that people in public transportation are not in cars. Many of the ugly parking lots along the affected York Road corridor could be used for medians and transit lanes as they will not need to be that large, thus restoring some suburban flair to the area.

— Daniel Golombek, Lutherville

