Baltimore County executive should back Lutherville residents, not developer | READER COMMENTARY

An illustration of the proposed Lutherville Station mixed use development on Ridgely Road in Lutherville. The proposed transit-oriented development would include a 400-unit apartment building along with retail and office space with access to the existing light rail station at the site. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Illustration courtesy Schwaber L)

David Plymyer of Catonsville writes that Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski should work to move the Lutherville Station transit-oriented development project forward (”Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. should lead effort to move Lutherville Station forward,” Nov. 6). The county executive should represent the people who elected him and pay his salary, not wealthy developers who are hellbent on urbanizing Lutherville.

The residents of Lutherville are uniformly opposed to this massive development, which will destroy a historic neighborhood. The residents of Maryland should take note of the underhanded way in which the developer has sought to undermine the well-established zoning process by working with political operatives to bypass the democratic system.

People such as Olszewski elected to represent the best interests of their constituents should stand fast to the interests of those who have supported them.

— Daniel Symonds, Lutherville

