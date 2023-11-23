Concerns about overdevelopment aren’t just a Lutherville thing | READER COMMENTARY

An illustration of the proposed Lutherville Station mixed use development on Ridgely Road in Lutherville. The proposed transit-oriented development would include a 400-unit apartment building along with retail and office space with access to the existing light rail station at the site. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Illustration courtesy Schwaber L)

In his recent commentary, David Plymyer puts forth several reasons to implore Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. to move forward by whatever means necessary to secure a transit-oriented development at Lutherville Station (”Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. should lead effort to move Lutherville Station forward,” Nov. 6).

Plymyer references local residents who are opposed to such a development, people often described as “NIMBYs” or “Not In My Backyard” proponents. Reading a more recent commentary the author wrote that appeared on the Baltimore Brew website regarding redevelopment plan at Harborplace (”The outsized role of developers in Baltimore is reflected in the new Harborplace plan,” Nov. 14), it seems he has done a complete 180-degree turn. “The plan announced on Oct. 30 for a massive redevelopment of Harborplace is a testament to how little attention Baltimore’s leaders pay to the wishes of ordinary residents and how much they focus on the demands of real estate developers,” he wrote.

I wonder what makes the difference in downtown Baltimore versus Lutherville? Do you know that if you live within 1 mile of any public transit, you may also face a possible transit-oriented development? Seems there are NIMBYs in Fallston, White Marsh, Lutherville and now Baltimore City. Perhaps if you are faced with a major development in your area that transforms your community, you will become a NIMBY, too!

— Whitney Dudley, Lutherville

