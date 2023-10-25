Here’s why Lutherville residents strongly object to Lutherville Station plan | READER COMMENTARY

An illustration of the proposed Lutherville Station mixed use development on Ridgely Road in Lutherville. The proposed transit oriented development would include a 400-unit apartment building along with retail and office space with access to the existing light rail station at the site. (Courtesy Lutherville Station, LLC) (Illustration courtesy Schwaber L)

I read with great interest the recent letter to the editor from Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach, ”Wade Kach: Need for compromise on Lutherville Station redevelopment,” that was published the same day as The Baltimore Sun’s editorial, “Lutherville Station: How promoting transit around Baltimore easier said than done” (Oct. 19).

There have been several meetings hosted by Councilman Kach. The developer will not discuss alternatives to the 400 apartments that he is proposing to the community. Period. It is unfortunate for the developer that he purchased a property that was not zoned for the use that he wishes and there has been resistance for rezoning for a housing option. The developer took a gamble when purchasing the parcel and, like any gamble in life, there is risk it does not end the way you wish. It is not on the community to figure out what can be done as an alternative but several suggestions have been made including a vocational school, community center, etc.

There has never been discussion regarding “housing discrimination.” To insinuate race has any bearing on the resistance to this project is misinformed and untrue. There are several concerns regarding the impact on the environment, infrastructure, traffic and school overcrowding to name those most often expressed. The developer in this project may also be exempt from paying impact fees and excise taxes for this project. This impacts funding that goes back to Baltimore County.

While public transit is a wonderful option to alleviate congestion on the York Road corridor, several studies have shown this is not an option that the population in this area chooses.

If you look at the proposed development on 12 acres — of which two acres are required by law for “green space” — that leaves 10 acres for a housing structure that can only go up. The height of this proposed structure would possibly dominate the skyline for miles around. There are two proposed office structures as well and the developer wants the option of a hotel if the office space is not utilized.

If the elected officials do not listen to the constituents and move forward without community support, that would be unfortunate.

— Whitney Dudley, Lutherville

