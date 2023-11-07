Lutherville Station will gridlock neighborhood | READER COMMENTARY

Patrons wait to enter the Big Lots home products store at Lutherville Station in its busier days. File. (Noah Scialom/Baltimore Sun Media) (Photo by Noah Scialom)

David Plymyer enthusiastically supports the construction of the proposed Lutherville Station transit-oriented development (”Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. should lead effort to move Lutherville Station forward,” Nov. 6). He assumes that all occupants of the development will be using light rail or buses for transportation.

Such an argument defies common sense since occupants and their visitors will undoubtedly drive cars as well, further tying up already crowded streets. If he wants proof, he should try driving along York Road on a Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Be sure to pack a lunch.

— Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville

