Cry me a river over transit planning, Lutherville | READER COMMENTARY

A Metro SubwayLink train bound for Johns Hopkins Hospital pulls into the Mondawmin station on a Friday morning. The Maryland Transit Administration has not expanded Baltimore's subway system in 27 years. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).

The Lutherville folks who don’t want public transit are getting a lot of press coverage (”Lutherville shows its disdain for apartment dwellers,” Dec. 20). They had no input and were not consulted about plans to connect bus routes, light rail or even subways proposed by the incoming gubernatorial administration.

Cry me a river, Lutherville. It’s the same process that went on in Baltimore from 2015 to present. City residents weren’t consulted and, as a matter of fact, were robbed of our Red Line. We had no input into a ruinous revamping of the bus system called BaltimoreLink, which was a catastrophic failure. Don’t you see that it is the Maryland Transit Administration (with emphasis on Maryland), which means that the administration in power can do whatever its wants?

I thoroughly agree with letter writer Art Cohen that public transit decisions should be made by the Baltimore region as a whole, but that is not the way the MTA worked during Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, and the incoming Wes Moore administration inherits the same authority (”With transit opposition, suburbanites ignore their connection to Baltimore,” Dec. 19).

Yet the rantings of suburbanites who find meaning in life solely being transported by their single passenger vehicles do have a point: If people in Lutherville eschew any other connection to Baltimore except for the almighty auto, then there are plenty of places north of Baltimore that employ and educate working people in Baltimore.

I speak primarily of hospitals like Greater Baltimore Medical Center and schools like Towson University. Why not build a subway line that stops right in the middle of those institutions? You could even put subway stops at Loyola University Maryland or MedStar Union Memorial Hospital on the way north. These would provide fantastic job and educational opportunities for city residents without a single passenger vehicle or having to rely upon Governor Hogan’s underachieving BaltimoreLink propelled by the mythological synchronized traffic lights.

You can’t bring the suburban NIMBY to the city but getting city residents to work and schools more than justifies the public expense.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

