With transit opposition, suburbanites ignore their connection to Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

At the Patapsco Light Rail Station, riders can connect between the light rail line and buses. Efforts to upgrade transit service have recently run into opposition in the Lutherville-Timonium area. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis)

Will mass transit really “deal a blow to the suburban way of life,” as contended by Kathleen Beadell, incoming president of the Greater Timonium Community Council and others in that area of Baltimore County (”Baltimore County residents push back against transit proposals to speed riders between downtown Baltimore and Lutherville,” Dec. 16)?

This kind of thinking assumes there is no connection between suburb and city. This ignores the essential fact that the suburbs around Baltimore (as with many other cities) were largely created by mass transit over 150 years ago by the widespread existence of electric streetcar lines which allowed people to live on the edges of the city and commute to work. For many, many years, the United Railways and Electric Company of Baltimore, the Baltimore Transit Company and other companies provided mass transit for both city and suburbs with over 400 miles of streetcar track.

Still today, many people who live in the suburbs make their livings “down in the city.” The city provides much of the lifeblood of employment, entertainment, education and commerce to people living around it in the suburbs including the suburbs of Lutherville and Timonium. Mass transit in the Baltimore region cries out to be improved to even begin to approach the level at which it served us all very well many years ago — before the automobile edged it out. Cities all over this country and around the world are learning that regional and urban life requires reducing our dependence on the individually-owned automobile in favor of the several modes of public transportation.

Remember, we are a region and all of us need to be able to move around it as easily and affordably as possible — for all the many activities of our lives. Much improved mass transit will enable us to do this someday much better than we can today.

— Art Cohen, Baltimore

