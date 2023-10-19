Wade Kach: Need for compromise on Lutherville Station redevelopment | READER COMMENTARY

An illustration of the proposed Lutherville Station mixed use development on Ridgely Road in Lutherville. The proposed transit-oriented development would include a 400-unit apartment building along with retail and office space with access to the existing light rail station at the site. (Illustration courtesy MLR Partners) (Illustration courtesy Schwaber L)

I am aware that there are some community members upset with me that I am continuing to facilitate discussions between the developer who owns Lutherville Station and the leadership of various groups living in Lutherville-Timonium area regarding a proposed redevelopment there. The developer, MLR Partners, wants to build roughly 400 apartments with one office building at Lutherville Station. In my experience with this issue, hearing from many constituents, the number of apartment units is unacceptable to most citizens of the area due to concerns over school overcrowding, traffic and water and sewer impacts.

I am concerned that simply saying no to the project without any further discussion may result in the developer seeking approval of this proposed development by other means, such as legislation on the state level or local legislation that strips me of my zoning authority at this parcel (”Baltimore County has a disease: It’s called ‘councilmanic courtesy,’” March 6). This is not idle speculation.

The new administration in Annapolis is very interested in expanding light rail service and transit-oriented development in the greater Baltimore area. This may very well be the last opportunity for the citizens of Lutherville to have a meaningful role in the Lutherville Station redevelopment. This is why I feel strongly that community groups and the developer must continue to work together on a consensus.

Large parts of the buildings currently on the site have sat vacant for over a decade, and it’s not a matter of if, but when it will be redeveloped. I am encouraging discussions between the various parties with the hope that what is built at Lutherville Station will be an asset to the community. Under current law, the developer needs me to either introduce a planned unit development, or “PUD,” or rezone the property. The developer has recently filed a comprehensive rezoning issue asking for a zone that would allow mixed use residential.

No one else can do it — and I will not do it in the absence of meaningful community input. Now is the time that the Lutherville community can have a meaningful role in the development of Lutherville Station. This is why I believe these discussions should continue to help insure that whatever is built there will be an asset to the community.

— Wade Kach, Cockeysville

The writer, a Republican, represents District 3 on the Baltimore County Council.

