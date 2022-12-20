Lutherville shows its disdain for apartment dwellers | READER COMMENTARY

Patrons wait for the Big Lots store to open at Lutherville Station in 2019. The shopping center is now the focus of a proposed mixed-use transit-oriented development opposed by some neighbors. File. (Noah Scialom/Baltimore Sun Media). (Photo by Noah Scialom)

I don’t profess to “get” all the arguments used by Eric Rockel in his recent letter to the editor responding to The Baltimore Sun’s editorial promoting the benefits of a mixed-use town center in Lutherville (”Will Baltimore County embrace a new generation of mixed-use town centers?” Dec. 12). What I can understand are the signs around Lutherville that say, “No Apartments, No Compromise.” And per the Pew Research Center report, half of the people in the United States “get” that affordable housing is America’s most serious domestic problem.

I’m trying to put those two attitudes together, and I come up with this: Some Lutherville folks don’t want to be any part of the solution. Not even a little. Kathleen Beadell, soon to lead the Greater Timonium Community Council, whines, “Why can’t we just keep our lovely suburbia?” Here is my hope. Lutherville residents will grow up just enough to discover that they depend on working class neighbors for their very existence. Therefore they do have a responsibility to be part of a group solution.

Advertisement

Baltimore needs affordable housing. And now a credible plan is being developed for a blank spot at an already mixed-use area in Lutherville. If you want my opinion, the apartment building in Lutherville isn’t so very hard on the current neighbors. What is hard is the unkind treatment that those new apartment neighbors will receive.

— Cindy Farquhar, Lochearn

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.