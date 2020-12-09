Whites-only Loyola claim is ‘fake news’ | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Moore’s comment that “The school is perceived internally and externally as a rich, white boys school,” and that they are “comfortable with that,” is ridiculous. I was from Canton, and my father was a bartender at my grandparents’ family-owned bar. We were blue collar, and we were very far from rich. I do admit that I am white. We also took three buses to get to campus. There were many of us from East Baltimore from blue collar families whose parents worked hard so that we could attend this school. There was no free ride. Why not check that out, Mr. Moore?