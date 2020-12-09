Whites-only Loyola claim is ‘fake news’ | READER COMMENTARY

Well it amazes me that, despite a thorough investigation by Loyola Blakefield’s board of trustees into prior accusations of racism, none of which could be verified, activist and Black alumnus Ralph Moore isn’t accepting the premise that the truth has been uncovered (“A persistent rumor about race forced Loyola Blakefield to dig into its history,” Dec. 7).
The entire story is a rumor, and maybe it is time the trustees call upon Mr. Moore to show his proof. Where is this petition and who signed it? Did they see the proof other than accusations by Mr. Moore? Since there is no documentation, Mr. Moore now claims the agreement was handed down orally. Why is The Sun printing rumors on the front page?
Mr. Moore’s comment that “The school is perceived internally and externally as a rich, white boys school,” and that they are “comfortable with that,” is ridiculous. I was from Canton, and my father was a bartender at my grandparents’ family-owned bar. We were blue collar, and we were very far from rich. I do admit that I am white. We also took three buses to get to campus. There were many of us from East Baltimore from blue collar families whose parents worked hard so that we could attend this school. There was no free ride. Why not check that out, Mr. Moore?
The beginning of the article says it all: “While it may not have been widely known among students and faculty at the prominent Jesuit boys school on a lush campus in Towson, an apocryphal story about its history survived for decades just under the surface. It goes like this: When Loyola Blakefield High School outgrew its city campus it received a gift from the Blake family that would allow the Jesuits to build a new school to the north on Charles Street, but the gift was conditional on a pledge they would not accept Black students.”
Apocryphal in the dictionary means of a story or statement that is “of doubtful authenticity, although widely circulated as being true.” The story is “fake news.” Wonder where that apocryphal story started and by whom: Does anybody know?
Stas Chrzanowski Baltimore
The writer is a 1962 graduate of Loyola Blakefield.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.