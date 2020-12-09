Loyola must work toward equity and fairness | READER COMMENTARY

xml:space="preserve">
For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 09, 2020 1:47 PM
Exterior of Knott Hall on the campus of Loyola Blakefield. Students are dressed for Spirit Week at the school. November 18, 2020.
Exterior of Knott Hall on the campus of Loyola Blakefield. Students are dressed for Spirit Week at the school. November 18, 2020. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)

Many thanks to Liz Bowie for her reporting on Loyola Blakefield in the recent article, “Race rumor leads high school to dig into history” (Dec. 7).

I’m glad Loyola Blakefield is addressing its unspoken covenants that prevented the school from admitting students of color until 1956. This racist behavior was pervasive throughout Baltimore and Baltimore County in our recent past. We’re paying the price for that inappropriate behavior today with a city drained of its population and rampant with crime — because hate breeds hate.

Today, Loyola Blakefield is more diverse than the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s or even 1990s. However, the school is very expensive. That leads to another slippery slope of exclusivity. They need to reinstate work-study opportunities so students could earn their tuition. I’ve heard that the school thinks that work-study makes students “other than.”

By uncovering its past and committing to a more equitable future, Loyola Blakefield can serve as a leader in thwarting discrimination of student’s based on their race, financial status or sexual orientation.
Rowena Daly, Towson

