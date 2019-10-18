President Donald Trump is obsessed with loyalty. “The thing that’s most important to me is loyalty,” he said during a question-and-answer session from The Learning Annex Wealth Expo. “You can’t hire loyalty. I’ve had people over the years who I swore were loyal to me, and it turned out that they weren’t. Then I’ve had people that I didn’t have the same confidence in and turned out to be extremely loyal. So you never really know.”