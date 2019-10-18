President Donald Trump is obsessed with loyalty. “The thing that’s most important to me is loyalty,” he said during a question-and-answer session from The Learning Annex Wealth Expo. “You can’t hire loyalty. I’ve had people over the years who I swore were loyal to me, and it turned out that they weren’t. Then I’ve had people that I didn’t have the same confidence in and turned out to be extremely loyal. So you never really know.”
He added: “The thing I really look for though, over the longer term, is loyalty.” A source close to former FBI Director James Comey said President Trump fired Mr. Comey because he never provided him with any personal loyalty.
Fast forward to today. The Syrian Kurds were America’s most critical ally in fighting ISIS in Syria and ending its territorial caliphate. Kurdish militias fought as part of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which lost about 11,000 fighters waging war against the terror group, a defeat for which the U.S. president often takes credit. Now, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of the 50 or so American troops still in northeastern Syria, clearing the way for a Turkish invasion and leaving Kurdish forces and thousands of civilians at risk.
So much for the loyalty President Trump said he valued so highly.
David Gosey, Towson
