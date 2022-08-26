Lower property taxes? It’s already the law for many | READER COMMENTARY

In the aftermath of the unsuccessful Renew Baltimore campaign to dramatically lower Baltimore City property taxes (”Petition campaign to cap Baltimore’s property tax rate comes up short on signatures despite backing of heavy hitters,” Aug. 1) it’s all the more important to highlight that the Maryland Home Owners Tax Credit (HOTC) program already provides for lower property taxes for low-income homeowners. But less than a third of eligible families know about the program and successfully apply.

Maryland homeowners with total household income of $60,000 or less can be eligible for property tax reductions on a sliding scale. A household with a total income of $20,000 should be paying no more than $780 in property taxes. And a family making $8,000 a year should be paying zero. Seniors 70 and above can even receive refunds for overpaid property taxes for some prior years.

Years ago, I remember helping an older woman whose household budget was upside down due in large part to high property taxes. She was so stressed she needed to frequently visit a local church’s food pantry just to get by. With her property taxes cut in half by the HOTC program, her family budget balanced and now she started volunteering at the church to help others.

Equitable property tax reform should begin by making the HOTC program better known and better utilized. It will help reduce tax sale foreclosures, homelessness and hunger. The deadline for 2022 HOTC applications is October 1st.

— Ken Strong, Baltimore

The writer is a former deputy housing commissioner for Baltimore City. Learn more about the Homeowner Property Tax Credit Program here or contact Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition for application assistance, 443-961-6220.

