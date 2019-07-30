Education can save Baltimore

I was born in Baltimore and grew up two miles from Memorial Stadium (“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” July 27). I met my wife of 40 years when we were both students in the city. My mother started her life as a teacher in Baltimore and three of my sisters followed that path. I know that there are thousands of qualified and dedicated teachers in Baltimore today. The task before them and the students and the parents and the community is to renew the commitment to education that will lift Baltimore up and renew our wonderful city.