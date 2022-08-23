That’s quite enough about Liz Cheney | READER COMMENTARY

Responding to several articles recently after a primary (”Dean Minnich: History will praise those who stood up to totalitarians,” Aug. 19) — the trend seems to be give the loser plenty of time and space to justify a loss, but never a word from the winner. Pictures of Rep. Liz Cheney abound, and her future plans.

It would be informative if the winners in these elections were heard from and maybe a picture for those of us who might not recognize them. Everyone knows what Ms. Cheney looks like, the Sun has given her great coverage. Much publicity, but not all good!

Advertisement

— Connie Steelman, Salisbury

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.