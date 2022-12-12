Release the full AG report on child sexual abuse whether the Baltimore Archdiocese supports it or not | READER COMMENTARY

Jean Hargadon Wehner (center) is comforted by her brother Ed Hargadon and sister-in-law Val Kuciauskas after speaking at a news conference by abuse survivors and advocates who are part of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. SNAP is demanding that the Baltimore Archdiocese support public release of Maryland Attorney General’s report detailing 80 years of sexual abuse. Dec. 2, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

In a recent video statement, Archbishop William Lori once again implied that the Catholic Church’s appalling record of child sexual abuse is a thing of the past, saying this is not the church of today. If this was truly not the “church of today,” then Lori would have been forced to resign. Instead, he was elected vice president of the Council of Catholic Bishops whose president is another bishop whose record on child sexual abuse is not exactly spotless. Lori’s self-congratulatory statement that the church is not going to oppose the release of the full Maryland Attorney General’s report again illustrates the ongoing hypocrisy of the church’s position. Does he really think anyone will believe the church is not in opposition to the release of the full report when they financially support those who oppose that release (”Baltimore Archdiocese can’t claim transparency on abuse while reportedly underwriting efforts to keep AG report secret,” Nov. 30)?

Lori sanctimoniously stated that those people they are financially supporting “deserve to be heard.” For years, the church actively and persistently worked to silence those who were abused. Did they not deserve to be heard? Did Jean Wehner and Theresa Lancaster, who were victimized during their time at Archbishop Keough High School, deserve to be heard in 1994 — almost 30 years ago? Did the priest who was troubled about his attraction to teen boys and was told not to worry about it, deserve to be heard? Apparently, people only deserve to be heard if Lori thinks they should be heard.

The archbishop claims to care about the abused. His continued deceit and hypocrisy only serves to re-traumatize and re-victimize those he pretends to care about. He should heed the Gospel of Luke (2:12): “Beware of those Pharisees and the way they pretend to be good when they are not. But such hypocrisy cannot be hidden forever. Whatever they have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in the inner rooms shall be broadcast from the housetops for all to hear!”

The AG report places the responsibility where it belongs — on the policies, past and present, of the Catholic Church. To see what has been hidden, to bring what has been said into the light, to hold the church accountable for their actions, the report must be released immediately, in its entirety, without redaction.

— Frank Schindler, Baltimore

