Lori’s bad actions speaker louder than his gentle words | READER COMMENTARY

Jean Hargadon Wehner (center) is comforted by her brother Ed Hargadon and sister-in-law Val Kuciauskas after speaking at a news conference by abuse survivors and advocates who are part of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I’ve read with great interest Archbishop William Lori’s recent commentary, “Baltimore archbishop: ‘The Church of today is not the Church described by the attorney general.’ Here’s what’s changed” (Dec. 20).

The first thought that comes to mind is more “sanctimonious psalms” from a prelate who perpetuates the pain and trauma felt by all survivors. His words are conciliatory, but his actions continue to be antagonistic and disingenuous. He proselytizes that the Church of today is not the Church of yesterday or as described in the Maryland attorney general’s report. Well, facts are a pesky thing, and sadly, as much as the archbishop wants to sugarcoat the criminal acts committed against children and families, the disregard for truth and transparency is still part of the Church’s mantra today.

The Church says that “protecting God’s children” is their foremost mission, but under the cover of darkness and night thousands of dollars of parishioners’ contributions lobbying and fighting against legislative initiatives that would truly protect God’s children from perpetrators and further expose their hidden perpetuators (those who turned a blind eye to the “sexual abuse and torture”). It should be noted that the Catholic Church is the only faith-based entity that has consistently opposed statute of limitations reform here in Maryland.

Archbishop Lori sings his sanctimonious psalm of repentance and seeing the light, but his “history” of antagonism and obstructionism is simply too much for him to have any semblance of credibility. He is not part of the solution to curing the “cancer” in the Church. He is a perpetuator of the systemic attitude that still is at the cultural (with an emphasis on “cult”) core of the Church.

Archbishop Lori, do the right, honorable and just thing and resign and go away. Go “fight your good fight” somewhere else.

— Daniel “Buddy” Robson Jr., Berwyn Heights

