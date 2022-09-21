Long Reach Village Center needs an upgrade | READER COMMENTARY

Doris Ligon welcomes Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to the open house for the African Art Museum of Maryland two years ago at the Long Reach Village Center. File. (Nicole Munchel/Baltimore Sun). (Nicole Munchel for the Baltimore/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

I had lived in the Long Reach community for 24 years before I moved to Hickory Ridge, and I have recently moved back to Long Reach. I love this community having been on the village board during the later development phases. Everybody is so welcoming and nice, but one of the biggest disappointments I see is how little has been done to revitalize the Long Reach Village Center, once a viable village center.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has represented our community for almost 16 years, including his time on the County Council, and yet the Long Reach Village Center has fallen into disrepair. I don’t feel safe visiting the area and there is barely anything there to visit. Not only that, but currently the county is losing $800,000 a year simply maintaining it, which could be better spent on our schools and other infrastructure.

It is time to consider revamping this area to attract more visitors and restore it to a profitable and viable welcoming center. We need better. We deserve better.

Allan Kittleman, the former county executive and current Republican nominee for the post, has proven that he can take the steps necessary working with the community to truly deliver the vibrant, community hub that Long Reach has so long deserved. He has done it before, and he can do it again (”Allan H. Kittleman: Creating a ‘vibrant community’ for Long Reach Village Center,” May 11, 2017). In fact, he has already committed to do it in his Day One Plan as one of the first things he will work to address. We need stronger leadership willing to take action to make our community better. We deserve more.

While I may not agree with Allan on everything, he is the best chance we have at saving Long Reach. That’s why I’ll be supporting him to lead Howard County, and I hope you will, too.

— David Zeitzer, Columbia

