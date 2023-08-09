Threat of long COVID has not been ignored | READER COMMENTARY

Jenny Sze checks in with a patient at St Vincent's Hospital Emergency Department in Sydney, Australia. St Vincent's Hospital staff have been at the forefront of research and response to COVID-19 in Australia for three years. They expect the demand for ongoing treatment will continue with COVID-19 patients who suffer persistent symptoms known as "long COVID." (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Julia Moore Vogel is on target in bringing attention to long COVID, a devastating public health problem (“Long COVID-19 is debilitating to me and 65M other people. Where is the urgency to treat it?” Aug. 4). But I do not agree with her perception that there has been only a muted response to long COVID and a lack of urgency to treat, or at least support, people with long COVID.

The National Institutes of Health, with support from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, has launched the $1.15 billion RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) study to focus on our ability to predict, treat and prevent post-acute complications of COVID infections including long COVID. Clinical studies will be carried out at 86 medical centers and have already enrolled about 24,000 participants including adults, children and pregnant women.

Additionally, last month the U.S. Department of Human Services announced the formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice to coordinate the federal government’s response to the long term impact of COVID-19.

The government’s response to long COVID may have been slow in getting out of the gate, but it seems that it is now paying appropriate attention.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

The writer is a professor emeritus in pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

