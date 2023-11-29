Loss of Locust Point community garden bodes ill for the future | READER COMMENTARY

Under Armour plans to sell property near its Locust Point headquarters including the community garden site. The garden is expected to move to a nearby park. File. (Dave Arndt/Baltimore Sun handout) (Dave Arndt)

I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent closure of the Locust Point Community Garden in Baltimore as reported in The Baltimore Sun (“Locust Point Community Garden plans to relocate after Under Armour forces closure,” Nov. 25). This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant example of how capitalism, when unchecked, can have devastating consequences on both local communities and the environment.

The closure of the community garden is a direct result of Under Armour’s decision to reclaim the land for development, exemplifying the prioritization of corporate interests over the well-being of the community and the environment. The community garden, once a thriving symbol of communal harmony and environmental sustainability, has now fallen victim to profit-driven motives.

Advertisement

This situation also highlights the interconnectedness of capitalism and environmental degradation. The article mentions the removal of bees from the garden, a critical element in our ecosystem. It is disheartening to learn that since their removal, some of the bees have perished. This serves as a stark reminder that decisions made in pursuit of capitalist gains can have severe consequences for the delicate balance of our environment.

The decline of such community spaces and the loss of vital components like bees are indicative of a larger problem at the intersection of capitalism and environmental sustainability. As we witness the adverse effects of corporate decisions on our local ecosystems, it becomes increasingly important for us to question the ethical implications of prioritizing profit over the health of our communities and the planet.

Advertisement

It is my hope that this letter will spark a conversation about the need for a more balanced approach to economic development — one that considers the long-term well-being of both communities and the environment. We must find a way to foster sustainable practices that prioritize the health of our ecosystems and the happiness of our communities over short-term financial gains.

— Kristin McKittrick, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.