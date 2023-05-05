Locust Point garden critical to my ‘Long COVID’ recovery | READER COMMENTARY

The Locust Point Community Garden has become part of my daily therapy as I contend with the challenges of living with Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection (or, as it is also known, “Long COVID”). I contracted COVID-19 in March of 2020 and continue to struggle with a variety of symptoms, many of them not visible to most people who interact with me. I appear fine, but sometimes I have cognitive impairment, headaches or word-finding challenges. Other times, I have searing nerve pain, extreme fatigue or joint aches. I might get lost going to work, or my heart rate might jump or drop for no reason.

A number of specialists have helped me navigate my symptoms through physical therapy, medication and other therapeutics, but one thing I have had to learn is that my brain and body simply no longer function as they used to. My doctors have stressed the need for slowing down and adjusting my pace. Pushing myself and working too hard — physically or mentally — brings on the symptoms I described above. I have had to learn to take breaks, listen to my body, and give myself space and time to recover when my symptoms occur.

The community garden is my way of doing that (”Under Armour’s exit from Locust Point could uproot community garden,” March 22). It’s a space where I can enjoy restorative physical activity when I’m able — digging, building, weeding — or just take a gentle stroll when I’m feeling unwell. The green space calms the anxiety I feel about my health and the ability to get my hands dirty on simple tasks is therapeutic on days when my brain is in what I call “screen-saver’” mode.

As someone who is fast-paced and used to leading the charge, I am frustrated by my new disability, but watching my seedlings grow just a tiny bit each day is a reminder that growth, like recovery, is a slow and steady process. Sowing, nurturing, harvesting and resting according to the needs of each season has helped me understand that, like the garden, my mind and body also need different things at different times.

That there is time for activity and time for rest. The sense of community in the garden reminds me that I’m not alone as I contend with life’s ups and downs. And then there are the fruits and vegetables we grow which remind me to be grateful for all I have.

— Laurie Pfister, Baltimore

