Under Armour should help preserve Locust Point garden | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent news of Under Armour’s plan to sell the community garden space in Locust Point (”Under Armour’s exit from Locust Point could uproot community garden,” March 22). As a resident of this neighborhood, I have been a regular visitor to this beautiful and vibrant garden, and I have seen firsthand the positive impact it has had on our community.

It is disheartening to hear that Under Armour is considering selling this precious piece of land that has been a vital part of our neighborhood for years. The community garden has provided a safe and welcoming space for residents to grow fresh produce, socialize with neighbors and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

The garden has also served as a symbol of community empowerment and unity, bringing together people from different backgrounds and walks of life. It would be a great loss to our community if this vital space were to be sold and developed for commercial purposes.

I urge Under Armour to reconsider its decision and work with the community to find a solution that would preserve the community garden and ensure its continued use for generations to come. Our community needs more spaces like this, not fewer, and I believe that by working together, we can find a way to save this precious resource.

— Kristin McKittrick, Baltimore

